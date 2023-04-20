The hard-hitting single is set to appear on Mike's upcoming solo album Michael, which is set to drop next month. "Don't Let The Devil" is the third solo record Killer Mike has released within the past year. Prior to this joint, Mike released his No I.D.-produced "RUN" featuring Young Thug. The song came out while the YSL co-founder was in jail awaiting his RICO trial. The 48-year-old also dropped "Talk'n That Sh*t!" produced by DJ Paul.



"Don't Let The Devil" arrives just days after Mike previewed his upcoming album at an exclusive listening session. During the event, Mike previewed his unreleased collaboration with Andre 3000 and Future called "Scientists & Engineers." It's the first time both artists have appeared on a track together since they joined forces for Pluto's "Benz Friends" in 2014.



Killer Mike's Michael album drops June 16. Listen to his new single below.