We're coming up on the third installment of The Course of the Inevitable trilogy. What inspired the title of this chapter Pieces Of My Pain?



LB: When I was going into the Course of the Inevitable, I knew in my mind that the title was so powerful. Like it felt like a book title. So I kind of knew that it was gonna have, you know, part one, part two, maybe even a part three. Pieces Of My Pain was a title that I was working on something completely different but once I noticed that I was kind of matching the content on this one. It was a few records that were a little more personal for me. Once I saw it going in that direction, I figured why not add that to this title and put a little extra, you know, into this since its the big bang, the cap of the trilogy. So I'm like, let me get a little more vulnerable, a little more personal with this joint. You got records like "Voices" and "Daddy's Little Girl," "Open Gates," "Deceitful Intentions." I think it rounded out good. Plus, I'm in a place in my life now with children, two kids and stuff. With my content, if I don't touch on these things, I feel like I'm going backwards. So Pieces Of My Pain is like a double entendre because on one angle of it it's like what you may hear are pieces of my pain, like the things you go through, but it's also the pieces of my pain, meaning like, what I'm putting in that pain. So, right from one to 16, these are the pieces of my pain.



Damn, that's deep, man. What would you say what was this process of making this album versus the other two?



Sometimes it's location that could play a big part. The first one was recorded in Queens, you know, as I was back and forth with Queens and Long Island. The second one was like Long Island and Manhattan, and then the third one was all in Manhattan, you know? Recording in the city, it does give you a different vibe which was just the cars going by, seeing the people and the constant movement. It made sense for me to do that because if you look at the Course of the Inevitable, everybody's course is different, but we all like aligned, like, you know what I mean? It's almost like the movie Crash. Remember that movie Crash?



Yeah, of course.



It was like you passed by this person, that person, that person. But y'all all share the same walks of life, you know what I'm saying? So to have that constant movement is like another analogy to where it's like, regardless of what you put forth and what you get out of this, life goes on. So you could sit still, you could take a break. Everybody else is still moving. It's a lot of different meanings and little nuances to the where I got the title from. But in a nutshell, just basically saying push through the tape and stay the course. The difference with this project was, even with the album art, like you see my son on this one, he significantly bigger than he was on the first cover. You just saw like a little bit of his face. He was two at the time. Now he's four. So that kind of shows where I was at from then to now. I got a couple little secrets up my sleeve as well that you'll see in future videos and things like that kind of explain why I touch on these topics.



Dope. That's great to hear, bro. You've previously said that this album series made you reflect on your work from the past in order to move forward with your career. How have you grown as an artist since you started your journey?



In so many different ways. First of all, I came in the game at 19 years old. I had some experience with like mixtapes and just being a part of G Unit I kind of learned song structure faster than the average artists coming up. So we 20 years in now with studio albums, mixtapes that were like albums. So everything was set up to be in song format, not everything, but I would say 90%. It's very rare that you hear me on a record where I'm just kind of going with no intro, outro, brakes, bridges, choruses. So I have all of that now.. Working with different suspects as far as production matters too. Because if I'm dealing with the same production, it kind of puts me in one vein. I get new production, they might be more more melodic. Another producer's sound might be more like dramatic or intense. So sometimes that determines of what my direction is going to be as well. That's why I'm always siphoning through beats to this day. Back then it was like going through like a hundred CDs at a time playing them beats. 18 beats on a CD. You might like none of them. You gotta go through 50 of them before you actually find one you like. Still do that now. It's just through email.



It's a lot easier, right?



They're a lot easier. But at the same time, it's a lot more production now. People wouldn't even believe, but a lot of the production I get comes from social media. I post my email on Twitter and by that night, I got like 1400 speech submissions and it's the same thing. They send in 18-20 beats at a time. I'm going through them and breaking them down. So I just think repetition and me constantly working, or even if I'm not releasing music, I'm still working. The more you put into your pen, the more it gives you back. At this point, I'm not like running outta ideas. I'm finding new and in intricate ways to explain. And at the end of the day, I'm a grown man now with children, my life changed, lost a lot of people, gang people so, I got different things to rap about, and I'm not in a place where I'm intimidated to do that. I look at my fans. They're coming to the concerts. They gotta go to work tomorrow. They got some of the same responsibilities I have as a person. So I'm constantly trying to find ways to be more relatable opposed to getting the ooh's and ah's from the punchline style that I used coming in 2001 and 2002.

