Matt Patricia Lands New Job With Super Bowl Contender: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly hired former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots assistant Matt Patricia for a senior defensive assistant role, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday (April 20).

Patricia was also reportedly named as a senior defensive assistant on the Eagles' website in a since-deleted blurb, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.

Head coach Nick Sirianni didn't confirm the hiring of Patricia, but said the move was "trending" in that direction while addressing reporters during his news conference on Thursday.

"Obviously his resume speaks for itself. It gives you a great mind in there that's done it at the highest level," Sirianni said via ESPN. "It gives you great ability to bounce ideas off of with the defensive staff, and also gives me another former head coach that I can bounce ideas off of as well with things which I think would be very helpful."