Michelin Recalling Over 540,000 Snow Tires That Don't Meet Safety Standards

By Bill Galluccio

April 20, 2023

Close Up Of Car Tyre On Snowy Road
Photo: Getty Images

Michelin is recalling over 542,000 snow tires because they don't have enough traction. The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires for light trucks. The tires are marked with the Alpine Symbol, which looks like a snowflake inside the outline of a three-peaked mountain but do not meet the traction requirements for snow tires.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the reduced traction increases the risk of a crash.

The tire maker said that initial testing on the tires was done with the wrong tire pressure. When they conducted tests with the correct pressure, they discovered the tires did not meet U.S. safety standards.

Michelin said that it will start notifying owners by mail on June 12. They will receive a second letter once the replacement tires are ready.

Owners will be able to bring their vehicle back to the dealer, where they will replace the tires free of charge.

