You may not realize it, but the Midwest has plenty of restaurants that serve incredible tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine that will keep you coming back for more. Mashed searched through reviews, awards and recommendations to find the spot in each state serving the best tacos, from traditional takes to unique twists that are all sure to be memorable.

So which Missouri restaurant serves the best tacos in the state?

Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos

You can't go wrong at Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos, with the Mexican street tacos being named the best of the best alongside a menu filled with savory dishes and tasty dessert treats. This St. Louis-area restaurant has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and over 500 reviews. Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos is located at 6240 Mexico Road in St. Peters.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"What's better than tacos? Tacos with a delicious dessert like tres leches cake, sopapillas, flan, or churros! That's exactly what you can get at Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos. Located in the city of St. Peters, the Mexican Street Tacos are so good that you'll tell your entire familia about them. Other memorable meals at Rosy's Cakes & Paco's Tacos include the Arroz Con Pollo, the Burrito Campechano, and the Chicken Milanesa Torta. But it's the best tacos in Missouri that will have you coming back again and again."

Check out Mashed's full list to see more of the best spots in the country to find amazing tacos.