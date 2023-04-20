Mysterious Odor That Caused Evacuation At Nashville Airport Identified

The mysterious "unpleasant" smell that led to part of Nashville International Airport being evacuated recently has been identified.

Airline passengers and employees in BNA's Concourse C were evacuated around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (April 16) after reports circulated of "noxious fumes" in the area, per WKRN. The Nashville Fire Department quickly responded to the scene to investigate the report that there was "something airborne causing breathing problems," however they found there were no hazardous contaminants in the air and people were able to return to the concourse by 4 p.m. A brown liquid was found on the wall in the concourse that was determined to be Butoxyethyl Acetate, often found in enamels and varnishes.

On Wednesday (April 19), BNA announced that the Department of Public Safety determined the substance and source of the strange odor was bear spray that a passenger has thrown into a trash can before boarding their plane. A custodian handling the trash reportedly activated the canister spray by accident. BNA officials released a statement saying they are "committed to the safety of its passengers, staff, and airline partners" and that they "take these matters seriously."

"Research was a critical component of this incident to understand the full scale of the situation to keep the public informed — as details unfolded. We will continue our efforts to provide an optimal experience for all travelers," the statement read.

The Transportation Security Administration also released a statement reiterating the importance of employees' role in security.

"TSA officials at Nashville International Airport were made aware of noxious fumes that were the cause of a temporary evacuation of Concourse C on Sunday, April 16. After initiating an internal investigation and discussing with BNA, we learned on April 17 that the item was bear spray missed during the security screening of a passenger's carry-on bag and was later disposed of by the passenger in a concourse trash bin. TSA takes its role in transportation security and this situation very seriously and is continuing to review details with our airport partners to ensure appropriate corrective actions are taken."