New Texas Coffee Shop Creates Buzz With Unconventional Barista Uniforms

By Dani Medina

April 20, 2023

A new coffee shop is opening in Texas soon — but your caffeine fix will be served by baristas wearing a uniform unlike any other.

Bangin' Beanz Coffee, a woman-owned and operated shop with baristas dressed in bikinis, is scheduled to open in San Antonio later this spring, MySanAntonio reports. The bikini-wearing barista business model has been around since the early 2000s, the news outlet reports. Bangin' Beanz Coffee is the latest to join in on the trend.

To really hone in on the trend, the coffee shop labeled its different drink sizes as "b cups" for small, "c cups" for medium and "d cups" for large. Also on the menu, you'll find lattes, americanos, specialty frappes, smoothies and energy drinks.

Bangin' Beanz Coffee can be found at 702 S. Acme Road in San Antonio and is expected to open May 1.

