The South may be known for its fried chicken and barbecue, but you can also find incredible tacos and authentic Mexican cuisine that will keep you coming back for more. Mashed searched through reviews, awards and recommendations to find the spot in each state serving the best tacos, from traditional takes to unique twists that are all sure to be memorable.

So which North Carolina restaurant serves the best tacos in the state?

Paco's Tacos & Tequila

You can't go wrong at Paco's Tacos & Tequila, with the eponymous Paco's Taco being named the best of the best. This Charlotte restaurant has a Google rating of 4.5 stars and over 2,000 reviews. Paco's Tacos & Tequila is located at 6401 Carnegie Boulevard #8A.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"Paco's Tacos & Tequila is a Tex-Mex restaurant in Charlotte that hopes to bring some of that Texas flavor to North Carolina. And that's exactly what they do. While, yes, these tequila experts have margaritas, cocktails, and more to keep you feeling good, it's their tacos that will convince you to make a return trip. Paco's Taco is their specialty, and it's definitely what you should order. This bad boy has beef brisket that has been slow-roasted for ten hours as its centerpiece."

