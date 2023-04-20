Pearl Jam Announce US Tour Dates
By Logan DeLoye
April 20, 2023
Pearl Jam are taking the road once again, and we could not be more excited! The "Just Breathe" standouts took to Instagram to announce the tour dates, and to detail ticket sales.
"Pearl Jam is officially hitting St. Paul, Chicago, Indianapolis, Fort Worth and Austin this year with @inhalerdublin opening in select cities. A special ticket presale begins today for all eligible Ten Club members. General public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration in order to participate. Registration begins now and closes on April 25 at 5pm PT. The Verified Fan sale begins on April 28 at 10am local time."
The band will be taking the stage in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 31st and September 2nd, Chicago on September 5th and 7th, Fort Worth, Texas on September 13th and 15th, Austin, Texas on September 18th and 19th, and Indianapolis on September 10th. To kick off the tour announcement, Pearl Jam are offering limited edition posters to fans while supplies last!
"To kick off the 2023 US tour announcement, Pearl Jam's Ten Club is offering a limited edition poster to commemorate the upcoming shows. This item is available to Ten Club members only." Poster sales will end on April 23rd.