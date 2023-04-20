Pennsylvania Pie Shop Is The Best In The Entire State

You cannot go wrong with a slice of pie, especially if it is crafted at the best pie shop in the entire state!

According to a list compiled 24/7 Wall St., the best place to purchase a pie in Pennsylvania is at The Pie Place located in Pittsburgh. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try their amazing Freestone Peach Pie.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best pie shop in each state:

"To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Fodors, Food Network, Spoon University, Forbes, Delish, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases bakeries with more general focus and occasionally places that are primarily cafés were included, if they were highly rated for their pies. Most of the pies mentioned here are of the traditional variety, filled with fruits, berries, nuts, custards, and/or chocolate, and sometimes a dash of booze."

