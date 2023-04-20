Pennsylvania Pie Shop Is The Best In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

April 20, 2023

Variety of fresh meat pies in refrigerator at butchers shop
Photo: Image Source

You cannot go wrong with a slice of pie, especially if it is crafted at the best pie shop in the entire state!

According to a list compiled 24/7 Wall St., the best place to purchase a pie in Pennsylvania is at The Pie Place located in Pittsburgh. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try their amazing Freestone Peach Pie.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about compiling the data to discover the best pie shop in each state:

"To determine the best pie shops in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and rankings on a wide range of websites, including Yelp, Taste of Home, Thrillist, Fodors, Food Network, Spoon University, Forbes, Delish, and The Daily Meal, as well as numerous local and regional sites. While precedence was given to shops specializing in pies (often with “pie” in their name), in some cases bakeries with more general focus and occasionally places that are primarily cafés were included, if they were highly rated for their pies. Most of the pies mentioned here are of the traditional variety, filled with fruits, berries, nuts, custards, and/or chocolate, and sometimes a dash of booze."

For more information regarding the best pie shops across the country visit 247wallst.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.