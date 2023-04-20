Police Shoots Washington Man Drinking Gasoline, Armed With Circular Saw

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2023

Police officers in Washington state shot a man who was reportedly armed with a circular saw and consumed gasoline Tuesday afternoon (April 18). The Kent Police Department got a call around 2 p.m. about a verbal argument between a 52-year-old man and a woman in the 12200 block of Southeast 259th Place.

The woman told 911 dispatchers the man was drunk, refused to leave, and even drank and poured gasoline on himself, according to authorities. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the man, "who had reportedly armed himself with a circular saw." The responding officers tried using less-lethal measures while keeping away from the saw-wielding man, but he came at them anyways, police said.

Moments later, officers opened fire on the man.

"Officers immediately performed life-saving aid and were assisted by Puget Sound Fire personnel," Kent police wrote. "Despite their efforts, the male, a 52-year-old Kent resident, did not survive."

The Valley Independent Investigative Team is investigating the shooting. Police said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave as part of the protocol. No injuries were reported.

