Mother Nature has gifted us with some jaw-dropping scenes of the natural world. With a country as huge as the United States, every state is bound to have its own unique natural landscapes. The same can be said about lakes, which provide stunning views, learning opportunities, and engaging recreational activities. Some lakes, however, are either more stunning than others or have special traits no longer body of water has.

That's why Insider found the most beautiful lake in every state. According to the website, Florida's most gorgeous lake is Lake Eola!

"Lake Eola in Orlando, Florida, is a popular urban lake known for its swan-shaped paddle boats and wildlife," writers say. "Visitors to Lake Eola can grab a bite at one of the restaurants surrounding the lake, or take in a show at the nearby Walt Disney Amphitheater, while views from the lake offer a skyline view of Orlando."