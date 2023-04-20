Prince Harry & Prince William Have Had No Communication Ahead Of Coronation

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship reportedly remains tense ahead of their reunion at King Charles III's coronation. "Things are strained," a palace insider told People this week. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Prince Harry would be attending the May 6th coronation without his wife Meghan Markle.

With just a little over two weeks until the coronation, the insider claims that there has been zero communication between Prince Harry and Prince William, and the former's participation in the celebrations won't help in easing the tension. "I don't think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated," the insider added.

This will be Prince Harry's first time reuniting with the royal family since the release of his bombshell memoir Spare. In the best-selling book, which hit shelves on January 10th, Harry revealed Prince William actually told him to not marry Meghan Markle and claims he even physically attacked him and knocked him to the ground during an argument over his marriage to the actress.

At the time, a royal insider claimed that Prince William has lost Harry's trust following the release of his memoir and Netflix show. “William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted," the insider told Us Weekly. "He’s trying to move on with his life." The source added that “there has been a massive breach of trust” due to the “leaking” of certain stories. Another insider told the outlet that Prince William "has made no effort to speak to Harry" since the release of the book.