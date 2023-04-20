Pro Football Hall Of Famer Dave Wilcox Dead At 80
By Jason Hall
April 20, 2023
Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, known famously as 'The Intimidator' during his legendary career as a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has died at the age of 80, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday (April 19).
Wilcox, a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was inducted as part of the 2000 Hall of Fame class following a 21-year wait.
“While Dave Wilcox was a nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter following news of Wilcox's death. “He transformed the outside linebacker position – one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”
A native of Ontario, Oregon, the late Dave Wilcox first starred for @oregonfootball before embarking on a 11-season career with the @49ers that earned him a spot in the Hall's Class of 2000. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/ABv8YJI262— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 19, 2023
Wilcox was drafted by the 49ers at No. 29 overall in the third-round of the 1964 NFL Draft, which predated the league merger with the AFL, whose Houston Oilers also selected him at No. 46 overall in the sixth-round of the 1964 AFL Draft. The former University of Oregon standout is credited with 14 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries and 36.5 sacks, as tackle statistics weren't kept until 1994 and became an official statistic in 2001.