Pro Football Hall Of Famer Dave Wilcox Dead At 80

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Wilcox, known famously as 'The Intimidator' during his legendary career as a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has died at the age of 80, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday (April 19).

Wilcox, a two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, was inducted as part of the 2000 Hall of Fame class following a 21-year wait.

“While Dave Wilcox was a nicknamed 'The Intimidator' for his aggressive style of play, he was a kind, humble and gracious man in all other aspects of life,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter following news of Wilcox's death. “He transformed the outside linebacker position – one of the many feats that earned him a forever home in Canton.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dave’s wife, Merle, and their entire family. We will preserve his legacy for generations to come.”