Suge Knight Will Tell Death Row Artist's Origin Stories His Own Way

The first season of the series will center on Tupac Shakur's run with the label up until his death. From there, he will tell his rendition of The Notorious B.I.G.'s involvement in the Bad Boy/Death Row beef in the second season followed by his version of what happened between him and Diddy for season three. The next two seasons will center around Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's respective Death Row experiences as well as N.W.A. and Eazy-E's story. The remaining season will detail the years-long East coast/West coast beef plus Knight's own criminal trials.



Suge Knight plans to narrate the series the way the late Ray Liotta did in Goodfellas. Filming for the series is set to begin this summer. There are no details about who will star in the "Suge Knight" series just yet. The show is set to debut this fall.