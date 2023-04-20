Suge Knight Will Tell Death Row Artist's Origin Stories His Own Way
By Tony M. Centeno
April 20, 2023
Suge Knight plans to tell his side of Death Row's origin story without leaving out any of the wicked details.
During an interview TMZ published on Thursday, April 20, the Death Row Records co-founder detailed his plan for a 10-season TV series that will air exclusively on BLK Prime later this year. Knight says the network promised to allow him to "leave his story intact, no matter how brutal it comes across." The 58-year-old aims to cover his life before and after he helped establish and run the iconic record label, which launched the careers of 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, The D.O.C. and others.
The first season of the series will center on Tupac Shakur's run with the label up until his death. From there, he will tell his rendition of The Notorious B.I.G.'s involvement in the Bad Boy/Death Row beef in the second season followed by his version of what happened between him and Diddy for season three. The next two seasons will center around Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's respective Death Row experiences as well as N.W.A. and Eazy-E's story. The remaining season will detail the years-long East coast/West coast beef plus Knight's own criminal trials.
Suge Knight plans to narrate the series the way the late Ray Liotta did in Goodfellas. Filming for the series is set to begin this summer. There are no details about who will star in the "Suge Knight" series just yet. The show is set to debut this fall.