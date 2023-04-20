Swizz Beatz Drops 'Hip-Hop: Vol 2' EP With Jay Electronica, Lil Durk & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 21, 2023
Swizz Beatz comes through with his contribution to Hip Hop 50's year-long EP series.
On Friday, April 21, the Ruff Ryders producer delivered his Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 project via Mass Appeal. The elaborate EP features a slew of heavy hitters like Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Jay Electronica, who closes out the EP. Beatz also calls on newcomers like Scar Lip and Bandmanrill to join in. He also plans to release a bonus track, but it hasn't arrived just yet.
Swizz Beatz has been pushing the project all month by teasing songs like "Runaway" and "This Sh*t Right Here," which features vocals from JAY-Z. It's the first project since Swizz Beatz has released since he dropped his POISON album in 2018. His last studio LP features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Jim Jones, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, French Montana and more. Since then, Swizz has lent his talents to plenty of other projects including the Godfather of Harlem series.
Swizz Beatz's new body of work serves as the follow-up to the first installment of Hip Hop 50 and Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50 EP series. The initiative to honor the genre's most beloved artists and producers began with DJ Premier's contribution last year. The plan is to release at least 10 EP's helmed by the greatest producers rap has to offer ahead of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary in August. Beatmakers like The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made-It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy are also expected to drop projects for Hip Hop 50.
Listen to the entire project below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE