Texas Mom Finds Worms In Baby's Formula: 'It's Really Disgusting'

A Texas mom was shocked to find worms in her 8-month-old baby's formula. "I was scooping up some formula and then I noticed something black inside the powder. So, I got it out, and it was moving. That's when I noticed it was a worm," Jessica Chavez told KXAN.

The formula in question was an Enfamil brand purchased on Amazon: "Enfamil NueroPro Gentlease Infant formula—Brain Building Nutrition, Clinically Proven to Reduce Fussiness, Gas, Crying in 24 hours, 35.2 oz, Power Refill Box (Pack 4)."

Upon discovering the worms, Chavez contacted Enfamil and said she received a refund. The company issued a statement regarding the situation: "At Reckitt/Mead Johnson we take these complaints very seriously. We received the consumer complaint, have been in touch with the consumer directly, and are moving quickly to investigate the situation."

The company also said it would pick up the formula from Chavez to have it tested as part of its investigation.

Chavez revealed her child now has diarrhea and plans to have his stool tested for parasites.

"I just want it to be spread out to moms. It's shocking…and…it's really disgusting to know that there’s worms in there," Chavez said.