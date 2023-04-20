The Best Activities For Families Who Love Adventure

Geocaching

For families more into hunting for treasure, you might want to embark on a geocaching adventure. If you aren't familiar with geocaching, the activity uses GPS and clues to help seekers find a cache, which is typically a small container that includes a logbook, but sometimes you might find more in it. Caches are hidden all over the world and if you are able to find one, you sign the logbook to prove you did it. This global hide and seek game is safe for all ages and to get started, you can get a geocache app at Geocaching.com.

Mountain Biking

Most families have been on a bike ride together, but pedaling around the same neighborhood streets can get a little stale. If it is time to ramp it up a level, consider mountain biking. Strap your bikes to the car and head to a nearby trail - making sure they allow bikes and that it is age appropriate for any smaller ones in your family. Mountain biking can be a whole different ballgame thanks to the rugged terrain and the inclines. An easy internet search can help you find some trails close by.