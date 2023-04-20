The Best Activities For Families Who Love Adventure
By Dave Basner
April 21, 2023
Figuring out what to do together as a family can be pretty challenging - especially if your family is looking for something a little more adventurous. If that's how you'd describe your fam, here are some fun ideas for adults and kids to do together, no matter if the children are young daredevils or teenage thrill seekers.
Horseback Riding
Regardless of where you live, there are probably some stables nearby - some major metropolitan areas even have some within city limits. Many offer trail rides that can be memorable and often children are welcome to join along - for safety though, their horse is put on a lead that is held by one of the guides. The adventurous activity is a fun way to spend an hour or two out in nature, enjoying the scenery and the (sometimes bumpy) ride.
Geocaching
For families more into hunting for treasure, you might want to embark on a geocaching adventure. If you aren't familiar with geocaching, the activity uses GPS and clues to help seekers find a cache, which is typically a small container that includes a logbook, but sometimes you might find more in it. Caches are hidden all over the world and if you are able to find one, you sign the logbook to prove you did it. This global hide and seek game is safe for all ages and to get started, you can get a geocache app at Geocaching.com.
Mountain Biking
Most families have been on a bike ride together, but pedaling around the same neighborhood streets can get a little stale. If it is time to ramp it up a level, consider mountain biking. Strap your bikes to the car and head to a nearby trail - making sure they allow bikes and that it is age appropriate for any smaller ones in your family. Mountain biking can be a whole different ballgame thanks to the rugged terrain and the inclines. An easy internet search can help you find some trails close by.
Hiking
If your family prefers climbs without wheels, a hike can be a fun alternative. A search for nearby hikes will give you plenty of options, from ones that have waterfalls to ruins to incredible views. Just be sure you research how difficult the hike is and how long it might take - you don't want any kids getting tired halfway through a climb, before you've gotten the payoff of an unforgettable vista.
Rock Climbing
Perhaps a hike is a little too tame for you and your fam, but you can take it up a notch with some family rock climbing. Indoor rock climbing gyms across the country offer a safe experience for kids and adults. Watch your family members as they make their way to the summit. It is a great bonding activity since it allows those on the ground to call out tips to the climbers, supporting them on their way to the top and consoling them if they don't make it all the way up.
Go Karts
Even people who have been driving for years love go karts, but the tiny vehicles are especially a hit for those too young to have a driver's license. Race your family around a challenging track by trying out this exciting activity. With a couple hundred tracks across the country offering go-karting, there is likely one near you.
Amusement Park
Thrill seekers of all ages can find something they like at amusement parks - from a gentle carousel to an intense roller coaster. There are all different types of parks to choose from too, like Six Flags, Disney or even a LEGOLAND, all offering attractions that will quench anyone's thirst for adventure.
An Xcaret Vacation
If your family is seeking something a little bit bigger than a few hours' worth of adventure, it's time to head to Xcaret in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Book a room at Hotel Xcaret Mexico, boasting gorgeous accommodations in a location that integrates the buildings seamlessly into the environment where the jungle meets the Caribbean Sea. The hotel itself features plenty of thrilling experiences from their natural rivers where you can swim alongside fish, to their many slides and pools, to the various water sports offered. You can also take your mouth on an adventure at the various restaurants there where the menus include delicious foods you may have never before tried. It is all-inclusive too so the food, drinks and fun are covered - and not just at the hotel either. By staying there, as part of the resort's all-fun inclusive policy, you have access to all of the nearby Xcaret Parks, which each have days of adventures for all ages.
There is Xcaret with underground rivers, animal exhibits, a breathtaking aviary, a butterfly pavilion, a park within the park just for younger kids and if you prefer to watch your adventure, there's the Mexico Espectacular show full of wild performances, impressive dances and more centering on Mayan culture and Mexico's history.
Xplor features soaring ziplines including one done in a hammock, amphibious vehicles, underground expeditions and rafts, and soon, exciting water slides. Most of them can even be done at night since after the sun goes down, the park becomes Xplor Fuego.
Xenses includes adventures that play with your senses like the Xensatorium - a pitch black cave that has you relying on your other senses to make your way through it, an entire authentic Mexican town that defies logic - where you can barely walk since your brain can't tell if you are going uphill or downhill, a zipline that lets you fly light a bird, an upside-down house plus a salt river to float in and a mud river to exfoliate in.
Xavage has an epic ropes course with challenges like hanging kayaks and flying bicycles, then there's also white water rafting, ATVs, a jet boat and more.
Plus there are tours and adventures at some of Mexico's most gorgeous cenotes, an entire waterpark and much more. Book now at the Hotel Xcaret Mexico website.