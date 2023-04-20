The Two Best High Schools In Pennsylvania

Many factors play in to determining the best high school in Pennsylvania. While test scores are a good indicator of success, safety, class size, class options, and diversity are a few other factors to take into consideration.

According to a list compiled by the U.S. Career Institute, the best high schools in Pennsylvania are Central High School in Philadelphia and Downingtown STEM Academy located in Downingtown.

Here's what U.S. Career Institute had to say about compiling the data to discover the best high schools in each state:

"When people make the decision to move, there are many factors to consider. Housing costs, square footage, and proximity to amenities like grocery stores can play a big part in deciding where to live. Another factor that many people take into consideration is the school district where the home is located. A great school district is a big draw, as many parents and parents-to-be want their children to receive the best education possible. High school rankings play a big part in this. The U.S. Career Institute team looked at reading and math proficiency scores of public schools around the country to determine the best high school in every U.S. state."

