This National Park Has Colorado's Most Beautiful Lake

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2023

Rocky Mountain National Park, Bear Lake
Photo: Getty Images

Mother Nature has gifted us with some jaw-dropping scenes of the natural world. With a country as huge as the United States, every state is bound to have its own unique natural landscapes. The same can be said about lakes, which provide stunning views, learning opportunities, and engaging recreational activities. Some lakes, however, are either more stunning than others or have special traits no longer body of water has.

That's why Insider found the most beautiful lake in every state. According to the website, Colorado's most gorgeous lake is Bear Lake!

"Bear Lake is a scenic lake located in Rocky Mountains National Park, Colorado. The lake is a launch point for many different hiking trails. However, fishing and swimming are not permitted on Bear Lake," writers say.

The National Park Service describes Bear Lake as one of the most popular areas of the RMNP. If you go on a hike there, get ready to be surrounded by ponderosa pine trees and encounter amazing views of Hallett Peak and the Continental Divide. Rangers also recommend you check out Emerald Lake, Flattop Mountain, Dream Lake, and Tyndall Glacier if you want to extend your hike.

Visit insider.com for the continued list of America's most beautiful lakes.

