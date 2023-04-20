Unusual Flavor Of Haribo's Green Gummy Bear Shocks Social Media
By Logan DeLoye
April 20, 2023
The internet is in shambles over a gummy bear. Yes, you read that correctly. According to KTLA, Haribo's green gummy bear is not the flavor you would expect it to be. While it is safe to assume that a green gummy bear tastes like lime or green apple, in this case, it could not be further from the truth. So what does it actually taste like?
In a very odd and unexpected turn of events, when you bite into a green Haribo gummy bear, you are greeted with a strawberry flavor. Image biting into a green gummy bear that has a pink flavor! Everything is turned around as we know it. The rare taste is sparking conversation across social media and many people are in shock. It took one Twitter user 20 years to discover the real flavor of the green gummy bear. "20 years of living and it’s only now that I figured out that the green Haribo gummy bear is actually strawberry flavored."
calling the police over whether the green haribo gummy bears are strawberry or apple https://t.co/VxXUWOLsHM— Gxxd Boy✨ (@einfach1erik) March 8, 2023
Another Twitter user who could hardly believe what they were seeing online shared their perplexity with the world.
"Calling the police over whether the green Haribo gummy bears are strawberry or apple." Now, you might be asking yourself, why the sudden change in flavor? As it turns out, Haribo has been around for 100 years, and the green gummy bear has always tasted like strawberry.