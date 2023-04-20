Unusual Flavor Of Haribo's Green Gummy Bear Shocks Social Media

The internet is in shambles over a gummy bear. Yes, you read that correctly. According to KTLA, Haribo's green gummy bear is not the flavor you would expect it to be. While it is safe to assume that a green gummy bear tastes like lime or green apple, in this case, it could not be further from the truth. So what does it actually taste like?

In a very odd and unexpected turn of events, when you bite into a green Haribo gummy bear, you are greeted with a strawberry flavor. Image biting into a green gummy bear that has a pink flavor! Everything is turned around as we know it. The rare taste is sparking conversation across social media and many people are in shock. It took one Twitter user 20 years to discover the real flavor of the green gummy bear. "20 years of living and it’s only now that I figured out that the green Haribo gummy bear is actually strawberry flavored."