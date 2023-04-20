WATCH: Pentagon Releases Video Showing UFO In The Middle East

The Pentagon released a video showing an unidentified flying object over the Middle East during a hearing by the Senate Armed Services Committee's Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

The video was recorded by an MQ-9 reaper drone and showed a silver metallic orb floating across the sky. The exact location of the video was not revealed.

Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the recently created All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, said that his team is currently examining 650 cases of unexplained aerial phenomenon. Kirkpatrick said they are focusing on objects that were spotted by military pilots are seen near military installations.

"We cannot answer decades of questions about UAP all at once, but we must begin somewhere. While I assure you that AARO will follow scientific evidence wherever it leads, I ask for your patience as DOD first prioritizes the safety and security of our military personnel and installations in all domains," Kirkpatrick told lawmakers.

"I want to underscore today that only a very small percentage of UAP reports display signatures that could reasonably be described as 'anomalous.' The majority of unidentified objects reported to AARO demonstrate mundane characteristics of balloons, unmanned aerial systems, clutter, natural phenomena, or other readily explainable sources," he said.

Kirkpatrick said that investigators need to gather more data on these objects but told Senators they are unlikely extraterrestrial in origin.

"I should also state clearly for the record that in our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics," he said.