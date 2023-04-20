It's hard to escape the reputation of big-name tourist attractions, like New York's Empire State Building, the Grand Canyon, Florida's Walt Disney World, and so on. Sometimes the most unforgettable adventures come from underappreciated or lesser-known attractions. These places offer fewer crowds, fascinating activities, historical knowledge, and other amazing features.

If you're looking for some unique experiences, TravelPulse curated a list of every state's most underrated tourist attractions. The list ranges from "random rock formations and lesser-known national parks to unique museums and everything in between."

According to the list, Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is Florida's top pick. Here's why it was chosen:

"Florida is full of underrated attractions and lesser-known locales, but you have to know where to look. As far as attractions go, it doesn’t get any more Sunshine State than a visit to Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge — the only place in the nation where you are legally allowed to swim with manatees. After you’ve met these gentle creatures, resist the temptation to spend time in the big cities and instead make your way up Highway 98 to Cedar Key, an artsy small town that personifies ‘Old Florida.’"