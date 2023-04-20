Woman Killed By Large Rock Thrown At Her Car

Authorities in Colorado are looking for a suspect who purportedly threw large rocks at vehicles across the Denver metro area, leaving one woman dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that Alexa Bartell, 20, was driving when a suspect in a pickup truck drove up beside her and threw a rock at her vehicle. The rock struck Bartell, and she lost control of her car, careening off the road and crashing into a nearby field.

She was found by a friend who tracked her cell phone and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said there were four other reports of somebody throwing rocks at vehicles. The first one occurred just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The rock shattered the windshield, but the driver was unharmed.

About 30 minutes later, the suspect struck again, hitting two cars and injuring one of the drivers.

A few minutes later, the suspect threw a rock at Bartell's vehicle.

The final report of a person throwing rocks at a vehicle came about two hours later when a driver on State Highway 93 reported they suffered minor injuries after somebody threw a rock through their windshield.

Officials released several photos of a truck wanted in connection with the attacks.

"We have photos of a light-colored 4-door 2003-2005 Dodge Ram, with an after-market cowl hood, a tonneau truck bed cover, and a six-inch lift. This truck may be connected to this case. If you have information, call us at 303-271-5612," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter.