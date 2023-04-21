130-Year-Old Home Located 300-Feet From Wrigley Field For Sale

By Logan DeLoye

April 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

This house is out of the park...literally just outside of the park! A property was recently added to the housing market that is located a mere 300-feet from Wrigley Field. The historic home sits behind the Zachary Hotel and faces the field. Talk about a "home" run! Located at 1110 W Addison St., the space features 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 5 parking spaces, an attic, and a basement. WGN9 mentioned that property is 130-years-old. It would take you longer to run all four bases than to walk from the stadium to the front of the home. All of this could be yours for $1,100,000.

Here is what Leeann Bluske of LK Bluske had to say about the property on Zillow:

"Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St. This perfect 2 Flat investment opportunity is the corner 3,000 SQFT lot on the alleyway, providing extra parking space (5 exterior spots!) and convenient access. The main floor unit has 3 BRs, and office, kitchen, separate dining, living and 1 bath. The second unit is a 3 BR, 2 bath with kitchen, dining room, living and an attic with separate unit furnace. Full basement foundation with W/D and partial bath. Enclosed porch and front fenced in entrance. Great investment, unbeatable lot, huge income for years. Home being sold as-is."

For photos of the property visit zillow.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.