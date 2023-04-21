130-Year-Old Home Located 300-Feet From Wrigley Field For Sale

This house is out of the park...literally just outside of the park! A property was recently added to the housing market that is located a mere 300-feet from Wrigley Field. The historic home sits behind the Zachary Hotel and faces the field. Talk about a "home" run! Located at 1110 W Addison St., the space features 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 5 parking spaces, an attic, and a basement. WGN9 mentioned that property is 130-years-old. It would take you longer to run all four bases than to walk from the stadium to the front of the home. All of this could be yours for $1,100,000.

Here is what Leeann Bluske of LK Bluske had to say about the property on Zillow:

"Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St. This perfect 2 Flat investment opportunity is the corner 3,000 SQFT lot on the alleyway, providing extra parking space (5 exterior spots!) and convenient access. The main floor unit has 3 BRs, and office, kitchen, separate dining, living and 1 bath. The second unit is a 3 BR, 2 bath with kitchen, dining room, living and an attic with separate unit furnace. Full basement foundation with W/D and partial bath. Enclosed porch and front fenced in entrance. Great investment, unbeatable lot, huge income for years. Home being sold as-is."

For photos of the property visit zillow.com.