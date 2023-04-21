14-Year-Old Drove Family's Vehicle 90 Miles By Himself Before Fatal Crash

By Bill Galluccio

April 21, 2023

Paramedics and Firefighters Arrive On the Car Crash Traffic Accident Scene. Professionals Rescue Injured Victim Trapped in Rollover Vehicle by Extricating Them, giving First Aid and Extinguishing Fire
Photo: Getty Images

The New York State Police identified the 14-year-old victim of a fiery high-speed crash earlier in the month as Sanaullah Abid. Authorities said that the teenager took his family's 2016 Nissan Rouge SUV from their home in Erie, Pennsylvania, and drove the vehicle about 90 miles before the crash.

Investigators said that Abid was speeding in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near West Seneca, New York, when he slammed the back of a FedEx tractor-trailer around 5:45 a.m. on April 8.

Abid lost control of the SUV as it spun out of control, collided with the center barrier, and burst into flames. Abid was declared dead at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner.

The driver of the FedEx truck was identified as Daniel Vazquez Jr. He was not injured in the crash.

Investigators did not say why Abid took his family's vehicle or where he was heading when he crashed.

