$15 Million In Gold, Other Valuables Stolen In Airport Heist

An air cargo container carrying nearly $15 million worth gold and other valuables disappeared from Toronto Pearson International Airport "by illegal means" on Monday (April 17), Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said during a news conference Thursday (April 20) via NBC News.

A plane was being unloaded and the cargo was being transported to a holding facility as part of what was initially a "normal procedure" before it was reported missing a short time later, which led to an ongoing investigation. The exact total of gold and valuables inside the cargo container wasn't made clear, however, Duivesteyn said it was estimated to be worth a combined total of $14.8 million USD ($20 million CAD).

"It did contain gold, but was not exclusive to gold and contained other items of monetary value," he said via NBC News.

Duivesteyn didn't elaborate on where the plane carrying the cargo had come from or its scheduled final destination and no suspects were named in relation to the case as of Friday (April 21) morning. The alleged incident would be among the biggest heists in Canadian history.

Similarly, nearly $13.7 million was reported to be stolen by armed thieves from a private plane from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in 1990, which was considered one of the country's largest robberies at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times.