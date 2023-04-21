$2 Billion New NFL Stadium Deal Approved Despite Pushback From Locals

The Metro Nashville Council approved a $2 billion deal for the Tennessee Titans' planned new stadium in a 25 to 11 vote, despite pushback from local residents.

The deal now includes a 3% tax on tickets for non-NFL events that will take place at the stadium -- which is planned to open in 2026 -- with exceptions for events hosted by college and high school teams, WKRN reports. A poll conducted by Vanderbilt University showed that a slim majority of Nashville residents opposed the construction of the new stadium, according to the Tennessean.

An estimated 56% of respondents felt that the city was on the "wrong track," with 47% also saying the city's rapid growth is making their lives worse. The Titans initially announced plans of their upcoming new stadium in October 2022.



The stadium will be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville. The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past. WWE has also publicly expressed interest in hosting a future WrestleMania event at the proposed new Nashville stadium after a successful SummerSlam at the outdoor Nissan Stadium last July, the Tennessean reported.

Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.