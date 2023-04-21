Afroman Officially Throws His Hat Into The Ring For 2024 Presidential Run

Afroman has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential race!

The "Because I Got High" rapper filed paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission earlier this week, TMZ reports. His presidential committee is named "Joseph Afroman Foreman for President" and he's running as an Independent. The political activist's platform places an emphasis on the national legalization of marijuana, but his stance on other issues remains unclear at this time.

"Afroman's ongoing persecution by the overtly corrupt Adams County Sheriff’s Department perfectly highlights that this corruption of leadership has trickled down to law enforcement all across the country. Criminal Justice Reform and Federal Marijuana Legalization remain two of the primary planks in his campaign platform. We are asking for your support as Afroman takes on this great and worthy cause as our Cannabis Commander in Chief," campaign manager Jason Savage told the news outlet.