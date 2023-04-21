If you're looking for the ultimate guide to the tastiest soul food in America, look no further. LoveFood has compiled a list of the best soul food restaurant in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you live.

"We've analysed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, and cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork, and tender fried chicken. Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team," the food site said about its list.

In Arizona, you can find the best soul food at Sue's Soul Food Heaven in Phoenix. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Sue's is bringing the soul back to Phoenix, one plate at a time. Cool spot Sue’s Soul Food Heaven is instantly identifiable by the colorful paintwork on the outside, designed by local street artists. The restaurant was created to honor the owner's late sister and customers say its food will feed your soul. The pork ribs are meaty, the chicken is smoked perfectly, the greens are fresh, and there’s a great choice of sauces and rubs. The peach cobbler is a firm customer favorite too.

