California Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The Entire State

It's called soul food for a reason. Nothing cures the stress buried within your soul quite like a hearty plate of soul food! Soul food plates are popularly compromised of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and sometimes mac and cheese. While many restaurants throughout the state serve these special dishes, only one place is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order soul food in all of California is at Fixins Soul Kitchen located in Sacramento. LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try the "24-hour brined fried chicken, cornmeal crusted catfish, mac ‘n’ cheese" plate!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order soul food in the entire state:

"Craving comfort food in California? Fixins Soul Kitchen's 24-hour brined fried chicken, cornmeal crusted catfish, mac ‘n’ cheese, and Adult Kool-Aid (red Kool-Aid cubes, Sprite, and Ciroc vodka) will sort you out. Founded by former NBA All-Star and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson and his wife Michelle, the roomy restaurant has a sports bar vibe and a second location in Los Angeles."

For a continued list of the best places to order soul food across the country visit lovefood.com.