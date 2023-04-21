Of course, she couldn't leave the building without performance her smash "Have Mercy." After the show in iHeartLand on Roblox, fans were able to catch up on some exclusive Chlöe content, and snap a selfie with her NPC (non-player character) on the iHeartLand Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup.



The virtual concert, hosted by Shay Diddy, went down following the release of her debut album In Pieces. The project comes with 14 bangers including previously released tracks like the title track and "Body Do." It also comes with new collaborations with Missy Elliott and Future. The album didn't feature her collaboration with Latto or her previous single "Surprise."



The album isn't the only thing going for Chloe Bailey. The 24-year-old actress recently celebrated the release of her new film Praise This. The film also stars Quavo, comedian Druski, Mack Wilds and more. She also appears in Donald Glover's new Amazon series "Swarm" alongside Dominique Fishback, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, Billie Eilish and more.



Check out more scenes from her performance at iHeartLand inside Roblox and Fortnite below.