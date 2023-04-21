John Legend Says Son Miles Requests To Hear His Music On Drive To School

John Legend's biggest fan is his own son! During the musician's appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, April 20th, host James Corden asked Legend if his kids like playing their father's music on car rides together.

"Especially my son. He's literally like my biggest fan," Legend said of his 4-year-old son, Miles. "He knows all of my songs and not only does he know the songs, he's like Rainman with the lengths of the songs. He remembers how long each song is, he's like, 'Actually, "Green Light" is a little longer than this one."

While it's sweet that his son loves his music so much, Legend added that dropping his kids off at school with his own music blasting can be "embarrassing." The singer revealed, "My kids go to school with Jay Z and Beyoncé's kids and I'm pulling up playing my music loud... it's embarrassing."

Miles is the middle child of Legend's family with his wife Chrissy Teigen. They also share 7-year-old Luna and 3-month-old Esti Maxine. They became a family of five at the start of the year when they welcomed baby Esti. Since giving birth in January, Teigen has shared honest updates on her c-section recovery and lots of adorable photos of Esti with her new family. "[It's] very exciting. I was just saying my kids are doing so well. My older kids are doing so well with her and (it) just fills the house up with more love," Legend said in a recent interview. "I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now. So dare I say, it's easier."