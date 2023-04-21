If you're looking for the ultimate guide to the tastiest soul food in America, look no further. LoveFood has compiled a list of the best soul food restaurant in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you live.

"We've analysed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, and cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork, and tender fried chicken. Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team," the food site said about its list.

In Kentucky, you can find the best soul food at Daddy Vic's Soul Food in Louisville. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Customers love the daily-changing menu and classic tunes playing at this Louisville soul food restaurant. Daddy Vic's serves fried chicken and catfish every day, with other menu options including smothered pork chops, chili, barbecue beef brisket, meatloaf and pot roast.

