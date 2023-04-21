Man Arrested In Shooting Of 6-Year-Old After Basketball Rolled Into Yard

Authorities have arrested the man suspected of shooting three people, including a six-year-old girl, after a basketball rolled into his yard. Police said 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary turned himself in to police in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Thursday (April 20) afternoon.

Authorities said that a group of children was playing basketball in the street in Gastonia, North Carolina, when the ball rolled away into Singeltary's yard.

Singletary, who has a history of yelling at kids in the neighborhood, pulled out a gun and started shooting, wounding a six-year-old girl and her parents.

Six-year-old Kinsley White was struck in the cheek, and her mother suffered a graze wound from the bullets. The girl's father, William, was also shot and remains hospitalized in critical condition. Singletary also shot at another man, who was not injured.

Singletary is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He is due in court on Friday for an extradition hearing.