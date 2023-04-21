Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In The Entire State

It's called soul food for a reason. Nothing cures the stress buried within your soul quite like a hearty plate of soul food! Soul food plates are popularly compromised of fried chicken, beans, collard greens, sweet potatoes, and sometimes mac and cheese. While many restaurants throughout the state serve these special dishes, only one place is known for serving them best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order soul food in all of Pennsylvania is at the Mississippi Chicken Shack in Beaver Falls. LoveFood mentioned that customers get to choose which part of the chicken they want fried with their "musical side."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order soul food in the entire state:

"Set up by retired caseworker William Coleman, Mississippi Chicken Shack serves the best fried chicken around, according to happy customers. Choose what kind of meat you want out of leg, thigh, breast and wing, and enjoy it with two of the musically named side dishes. We like the sound of 'Tina Turner' mashed potatoes with 'Rolling on the River' gravy. A piece of cornbread is thrown in for free."

