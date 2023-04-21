If you're looking for the ultimate guide to the tastiest soul food in America, look no further. LoveFood has compiled a list of the best soul food restaurant in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you live.

"We've analysed the data and searched reviews to find every state's best restaurant celebrating the tradition, with many of the recipes passed down through generations. Expect the likes of collard greens, beans, and cornmeal in many forms, along with crispy catfish, pork, and tender fried chicken. Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team," the food site said about its list.

In Texas, you can find the best soul food at Nana's Kitchen in Fort Worth. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Customers love the friendly service and homely cooking at Nana's Kitchen, run by chef Toshia 'Nana' Ramsey. Highlights on the menu include the beautifully presented waffles, rosemary baked chicken, smothered pork chops, and wing baskets with a choice of seasoning from Cajun to mango BBQ. Sides include sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, and green beans.

Check out the full report.