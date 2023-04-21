The Best High School In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

April 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Many factors play in to determining the best high school in Nebraska. While test scores are a good indicator of success, safety, class size, class options, and diversity are just a few other factors to take into consideration.

According to a list compiled by the U.S. Career Institute, the best high school in Nebraska is Elkhorn South High School located in Omaha.

Here's what U.S. Career Institute had to say about compiling the data to discover the best high schools in each state:

"When people make the decision to move, there are many factors to consider. Housing costs, square footage, and proximity to amenities like grocery stores can play a big part in deciding where to live. Another factor that many people take into consideration is the school district where the home is located. A great school district is a big draw, as many parents and parents-to-be want their children to receive the best education possible. High school rankings play a big part in this. The U.S. Career Institute team looked at reading and math proficiency scores of public schools around the country to determine the best high school in every U.S. state."

For a continued list of the best high schools across the country visit uscareerinstitute.edu.

