The Deadliest Intersection In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

April 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

We often hear about car crashes taking place at intersections due to reckless driving, but what about crashes that continuously take place at the same intersection? What is it that makes these intersections so unsafe that multiple people have lost their lives?

According to a list compiled by The Fang Law Firm, the deadliest intersection in all of Minnesota can be found at US-212 & S Paul St. in Cologne. 5 fatal crashes have occurred at this intersection.

Here is what The Fang Law Firm had to say about compiling the data to discover the deadliest intersections across the country:

"In order to understand the full scope of the issue, we worked with 1Point21 Interactive to examine 20 years of fatal crash data from the NHTSA. From 2000 through 2019, there were 159,394 fatal crashes designated as intersection-related. However, not all intersections are created equal and we found that it was extremely rare for multiple fatal crashes to occur at a single crossing. As a result of our analysis, we determined that any intersection where at least three fatal crashes occurred should be considered a deadly intersection. A total of 1,828 intersections in the U.S. fit this criterion. We observed that deadly intersections are most likely to be at the crossing of a secondary road (a highway) and a local road, disproportionately located in a rural area, and very rare – only .01 percent of all intersections."

For a continued list of the deadliest intersections across the country visit fanglawfirm.com.

