This Washington Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The State

There's a reason why Taco Tuesday is a thing. Americans can't stop enjoying this classic Mexican handheld, which can be found at many eateries, including food trucks, bars, street vendors, traditional restaurants, and more. People also love the different ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard tortilla, from avocados and cheese to seafood and pork.

For all the taco enthusiasts out there, Mashed found every state's most delicious tacos. The website states, "By combining reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition, we've compiled a list of the best tacos you can find in each state. Whether you prefer your tacos with seafood, pork, beef, or no meat at all, you will find examples on this list."

According to the list, Washington State's best tacos are served at Taco Chukis! Here's why it was chosen:

"Tacos Chukis has been around since 2011 and was inspired by the tacos that can be found in Tijuana, Mexico. Today, they not only have the best tacos in the state of Washington, many agree that this is the state's best Mexican restaurant. Patrons talk glowingly about all four locations, which are spread across Seattle. The best taco is the one that's so good that they named it after the restaurant itself. The Taco Chukis has adobada pork, guacamole, cheese, grilled pineapple chunks, and other magical ingredients. It's definitely a must-try."