Update On Michael Irvin's NFL Draft Coverage Status After Allegations

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin "remains suspended" and will not be part of NFL Network's 2023 NFL Draft coverage following recent allegations made against him, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Irvin was initially pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage after the allegations were made public.

“Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” said Alex Riethmiller, NFL Media vice president of communications, in a statement obtained by the Dallas Morning News at the time. The 57-year-old later filed a a $100 million lawsuit against a woman who he claims made false accusations about his conduct that could have potentially ruined his career, TMZ Sports reported at the time, but his ongoing absence could possibly suggest that NFL media believes there is some merit to the claims against him.

Irvin's lawsuit, which was obtained by the website after being filed on February 9, claimed that Irvin was a victim of a potential "cancel culture" scheme concocted by the woman.

"Rash and thoughtless actions can have severe consequences," the lawsuit stats via TMZ Sports. "Marriott [parent company of Renaissance Hotels] apparently did not appreciate these simple truths when, in a rush to judgment, its employees and management inaccurately and inflammatorily accused Mr. Irvin of misconduct to the National Football League."

Witnesses backed Irvin's previous claim that he "casually exchanged pleasantries" with the accuser and "shook hands" as they departed. The legendary former Dallas Cowboys receiver said he returned to the hotel at which he is staying in Glendale, Arizona, after having dinner and drinks with former teammate Michael Brooks.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin told the Dallas Morning News in a phone interview from Arizona on February 8. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out … I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.

“We shook hands. Then, I left. … That’s all I know.”

Irvin, who also makes appearances on ESPN and is scheduled to be a guest on First Take alongside hosts Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith, had previously appeared in NFL Network's coverage of the annual Super Bowl Opening Night ceremony on February 6 before being approached by NFL Media officials regarding the incident off-air. A Glendale Police Department spokesperson and officials from other local police agencies said they weren't unaware of any reported incident involving Irvin, who said there was "absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing" during the encounter.

The first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place next Thursday (April 27) and broadcast live on both NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.