Volunteer Firefighter Accused Of Starting 21 Wildfires In Pennsylvania

An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter is accused of starting 21 wildfires in Huntingdon County in February and March. Authorities said that the first fires broke out on February 11.

On February 14, firefighters were called to numerous fires throughout the county and determined that they were intentionally started. Investigators noted that Adam Ewing was the first person to report call in a report about the fires.

More fires were reported on February 23 and 24. At those fires, investigators found toilet paper with a rose pattern. The same toilet paper was found during a search of Ewing's home.

A few weeks later, on March 16, firefighters received another call about a wildfire, and witnesses said that Ewing was walking down the street near the fire.

Officials said that the fires burned several acres of land and that a few firefighters were injured while battling the blazes.

Ewing is facing 63 felony charges, including 21 counts of causing a catastrophe, 21 counts of risking a catastrophe, and 21 counts of maliciously setting fire to a forest. He is being held on a $500,00 bond at Huntingdon County Prison.

"Our office appreciates the time, energy, and effort DCNR has put into this investigation," Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith said. "We also appreciate the dedication of the volunteer fire companies that fight these fires, emergency personnel on scene, as well as all law enforcement involved in the investigation that led to the apprehension of the suspect."