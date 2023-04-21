Washington Is Home To One Of The Fastest-Growing Small Towns In America

Experts say there has been a major shift in where Americans are moving to. While metro cities are still seeing big gains, they're not the only ones getting new residents. Small towns are becoming more popular locations as the years go on, thanks to local shops and restaurants, nearby attractions, scenic views, and that iconic charm you won't find in the big city.

24/7 Wall St. got curious and compiled a list ranking small towns experiencing the most growth. The website states, "Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population and Housing Unit Estimates Program, 24/7 Wall St. identified America’s fastest growing towns. Places are ranked by the percent change in population from 2010 to 2020. We only considered incorporated places with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 on July 1, 2010."

A town in Washington state was featured on the list: Ridgefield. Researchers also provided statistics to back up the city's place on the list:

Pop. change; 2010-2020: +134.5% (+6,469 people)

Total population: 4,809 in 2010; 11,278 in 2020

Median household income: $95,344

Households earning over $200,000 annually: 10.2%

2020 5-yr. avg. unemployment: 4.6%

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing small towns in America, according to the study:

Fulshear, TX Watford City, ND Iowa Colony, TX Manor, TX Thompson’s Station, TN Celina, TX Whitestown, IN Dripping Springs, TX Cave Springs, AR Melissa, TX

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.