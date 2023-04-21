WATCH: Freight Train Slams Into Pickup Truck Following Fatal Crash

By Bill Galluccio

April 21, 2023

A train slams into a truck
Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety

freight train slammed into a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal crash in Odessa, Texas, earlier in the week. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that a white minivan failed to yield the right of way to a pickup truck and turned onto a cross street, resulting in a crash.

The truck, which was towing a trailer, spun out of control and came to a stop on the tracks as a freight train was approaching.

Luckily, the driver of the truck, Jesus Guadalupe Laredo, managed to get out before the train slammed into his truck, sending it flying down the tracks. The trailer was separated in the collision and struck a light pole, snapping it in half.

Authorities said that the driver of the minivan, 86-year-old John Edward Grube, was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash. The passenger in his vehicle, Kay Clemens Pries, 90, was hospitalized and is listed in critical condition. Laredo was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

First responders captured a video of the train hitting the truck, and the City of Odessa, shared it on Twitter.

"Keeping You Informed! Odessa Fire Rescue was involved in helping with a deadly crash this morning and caught part of the incident on camera. It happened near West Murphy and Business 20. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash."

