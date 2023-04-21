WATCH: Homeowner Fends Off Armed Robber Posing As Delivery Driver

By Bill Galluccio

April 21, 2023

Xavier Otero, 37
Photo: East Haven Police Department

A Connecticut homeowner fended off an armed robber who was posing as a deliveryman. The homeowner's Ring doorbell camera captured the moment the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Xavier Otero, walked up to his door wearing an orange vest and holding a manilla envelope.

As Otero begins to hand the homeowner the package, he reaches for a gun and tries to force his way inside. The homeowner shoves Otero out of the door. Otero appeared shocked by what happened, briefly looking back at the homeowner before sprinting away.

He got into a waiting silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck and fled the scene.

The East Haven Police Department shared photos of Otero and located him hiding with a family member. He was taken into custody and charged with home invasion, first-degree threatening, and possession of a firearm.

His alleged accomplice, Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, was also arrested and is facing charges of conspiracy to commit home invasion and unlawful restraint. He was also hit with drug and weapon charges after officers searched his home.

Otero and Carrasquillo-Torres are being held on a $250,000.00 bond.

