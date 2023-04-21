Widow Says Husband's Body Left To Rot In Cruise Ship's Freezer For Six Days

A widow is suing Celebrity Cruises for how the crew of the Celebrity Equinox handled the remains of her husband, who died on the ship.

Marilyn Jones said that her husband, Robert, suffered a heart attack two days into their eight-day Eastern Caribbean cruise. The cruise line said that she could have his body removed from the ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or they could store it in the ship's morgue until they returned to Florida at the end of the trip.

Jones said that she chose the latter option.

When they docked in Fort Lauderdale, Jones was shocked to learn that her husband's body was not stored in the morgue. Instead, it was kept in a freezer, where it slowly decomposed during the journey.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday (April 19) in theU.S. District of Southern Florida, Jones said that the decomposition was so bad that their family had to have a closed-casket funeral.

Jones is seeking $1 million in damages.

Celebrity Cruises has not issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.