Widow Says Husband's Body Left To Rot In Cruise Ship's Freezer For Six Days

By Bill Galluccio

April 21, 2023

New Celebrity Equinox Launched On Maiden Voyage
Photo: Getty Images

widow is suing Celebrity Cruises for how the crew of the Celebrity Equinox handled the remains of her husband, who died on the ship.

Marilyn Jones said that her husband, Robert, suffered a heart attack two days into their eight-day Eastern Caribbean cruise. The cruise line said that she could have his body removed from the ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, or they could store it in the ship's morgue until they returned to Florida at the end of the trip.

Jones said that she chose the latter option.

When they docked in Fort Lauderdale, Jones was shocked to learn that her husband's body was not stored in the morgue. Instead, it was kept in a freezer, where it slowly decomposed during the journey.

In the lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday (April 19) in theU.S. District of Southern Florida, Jones said that the decomposition was so bad that their family had to have a closed-casket funeral.

Jones is seeking $1 million in damages.

Celebrity Cruises has not issued a statement regarding the lawsuit.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.