Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 23

Horoscopes for the week of April 23

Aries (March 31-April 19): This week, Aries, you may feel like you're stuck in a never-ending game of Whac-A-Mole. Just when you think you've solved one problem, another one pops up. But don't worry - keep swinging that mallet and eventually you'll come out on top (and with a high score to boot!).

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's a good week to embrace your inner couch potato, Taurus. So go ahead, binge-watch your favorite show and indulge in all your favorite snacks. Just be prepared for the guilt trip your Fitbit will give you later.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): This week, Gemini, you may feel like your head is in the clouds. But don't worry - it's just your mind exploring all the possibilities and ideas out there. Just make sure to come back down to earth in time to pay your bills and get to work on Monday!

Cancer (June 22-July 22): This week, Cancer, you may feel like you're walking on eggshells around a certain someone. But don't worry - you're not the only one feeling that way. Just remember to be kind and communicate openly, and everything should work itself out in the end.

Leo (July 23-August 22): It's a good week to let your inner drama queen out, Leo. So go ahead, cry at that commercial, throw a fit when your coffee order is wrong, and demand to speak to the manager. Just be prepared for some eye rolls and muttered "Oh, Leo" comments.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): This week, Virgo, you might find yourself wanting to step outside of the box. Take that risk and do something out of your comfort zone, but don't get crazy and wind up behind bars. You might want to lay low and get some much needed rest instead.

Libra (September 23-October 23): This week, you'll have the energy of a squirrel on a caffeine high. You'll be darting around, collecting nuts (both figuratively and literally), and feeling unstoppable. Just don't forget to take a break and enjoy a good nutty snack every once in a while.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Scorpio, this week you may feel like a fish out of water. That's because you'll be tasked with a project that's out of your comfort zone. But don't worry, just like a fish can adapt to different waters, you'll adapt to the new challenge and swim to success.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): It's a great week to try new things, Sagittarius! Whether it's a new hobby, a new hairstyle, or a new dating app, just remember: fortune favors the bold. And also, don't forget to do your research before signing up for any subscriptions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): This week, Capricorn, your organizational skills will be put to the test. Your to-do list will be longer than a CVS receipt, so grab a coffee, buckle up, and get ready to tackle those tasks like the organized GOAT that you are.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Aquarius, this week your adventurous side is calling. But instead of taking a trip to Bali or climbing Mount Everest, why not try something a little closer to home? Like trying a new brand of cereal for breakfast. Live on the edge, my friend.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): You may feel like you're drowning in emotions this week, Pisces. Remember, it's okay to cry, just make sure you do it in private so your coworkers don't think you're having a meltdown.