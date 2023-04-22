13-Year-Old Banned From Amusement Park After Getting Stuck In Claw Machine

A 13-year-old boy from North Carolina has been banned from a local amusement park for one year after he got stuck inside of a claw machine.

Officials at Carowinds said that they received a report that the boy was stuck inside the Cosmic XL Bonus Game, which was filled with plush toys. Parks spokeswoman Courtney C. McGarry Weber said that the onsite medical crew unlocked the machine and released the boy.

He was stuck inside the machine for roughly 15 minutes. He was given first aid for undisclosed injuries and then left with his guardian.

"The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds' top priority," park officials told WSOC.

Weber said that the boy was banned from the park for "attempted theft." She said that the ban would last for one year.

The park told CNN this was the first time that a child had gotten stuck inside the claw machine.