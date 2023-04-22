Bad Bunny Displays Public Apology To Harry Styles During Coachella Set

By Dani Medina

April 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

"No te preocupes, estamos bien." —Bad Bunny to Harry Styles, probably.

The "Moscow Mule" singer made history as the first Latin artist to headline Coachella — and he exited the desert triumphantly following his Weekend 2 set which featured surprise appearances from José Feliciano, Grupo Frontera and Arcangel. Another surprise happening during his set? His team apologized for the shady tweet that was displayed during last weekend's performance of "El Apagón."

As Bad Bunny paraded across the stage singing the hit song, a tweet was displayed all over the video board that said "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon," acknowledging Bad Bunny's recent rendition of "As It Was" on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke show.

Days after the show, a rep for the Puerto Rican singer said that Bad Bunny didn't approve the tweet being displayed. He declined to comment further, but visual company Sturdy.Co issued the following statement:

"Our intention is to create light hearted designs that embody Bad Bunny's personality and amplify the experience he presents as a performer. The request from the artist during the visuals for 'El Apagón' performance was to use the image only and not text from the tweet, which we take responsibility for and correct it for Friday's performance. These visuals are a celebration of Bad Bunny and his dedication to empowering his native island, Puerto Rico."

During his headline set on Friday (April 21), another Harry Styles tweet was on full display. This time, an apology.

"Sorry Harry, it was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3," the tweet read.

