Crazed Travis Barker Fan Arrested After Crashing Car Through Security Gate

A crazed Travis Barker fan is now behind bars after allegedly crashing her car into his neighborhood's security gate in an attempt to meet him, TMZ reports.

The woman was arrested and charged with trespassing Friday (April 21) after she tried to get into the blink-182 drummer's gated community several times. She tried "at least four times" to gain access and was turned away each time. It was during her fifth attempt when she rammed the car through the security gate.

The woman thought she was talking to Barker on social media, officials told the news outlet. Apparently, the fake Barker told the woman to come over and visit.

The woman was "intercepted by Travis' private security and held until police arrived," the news outlet reports. Thankfully, Travis wasn't home at the time of the incident and was even told to "stay put" while the situation was put under control. Barker plans to file a restraining order against the woman.

As for why Travis wasn't at home, he was rehearsing with the band for their headlining set at Coachella this weekend, which was announced earlier this week after Frank Ocean dropped out of Weekend 2. It seems like last-minute Coachella sets are the norm for the "All The Small Things" rockers, who were placed on the lineup just days before they brought the house down during Weekend 1 of the California festival.